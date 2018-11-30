Yeti (YETI) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $19.20. Approximately 1,942,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,160,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Yeti in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Yeti in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Yeti in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Yeti in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Yeti in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 25,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $463,482.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,092,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $19,663,362.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,219,966 shares of company stock valued at $39,959,388.

