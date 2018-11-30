Yogaworks Inc (YOGA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ:YOGA) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yogaworks’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Yogaworks will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yogaworks.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YOGA. Guggenheim downgraded Yogaworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Yogaworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Yogaworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th.

YOGA stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Yogaworks has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.61.

About Yogaworks

YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

