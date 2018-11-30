Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post $42.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.40 million and the highest is $44.30 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $39.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $166.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.20 million to $168.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $196.80 million, with estimates ranging from $196.60 million to $197.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Century Casinos from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Century Casinos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

In related news, Chairman Erwin Et Al Haitzmann purchased 12,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 37.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 91,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 24,848 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 3.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,469,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after buying an additional 32,887 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 13.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 35,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

