Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Preferred Bank (PFBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce $42.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.13 million and the lowest is $41.40 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $35.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $159.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $158.70 million to $161.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $179.27 million, with estimates ranging from $174.20 million to $185.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.19 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 31.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. B. Riley set a $76.00 target price on Preferred Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 30.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,076,000 after purchasing an additional 209,615 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 12.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 19.6% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

PFBC traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.92. The company had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,084. The company has a market cap of $681.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $69.48.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

