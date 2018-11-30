Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sodastream International Ltd (SODA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA) will report sales of $170.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sodastream International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.85 million. Sodastream International reported sales of $139.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sodastream International will report full-year sales of $674.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $667.26 million to $680.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $732.63 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $738.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sodastream International.

Get Sodastream International alerts:

SODA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Sodastream International from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sodastream International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sodastream International from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sodastream International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.60.

SODA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,606. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.46. Sodastream International has a 1 year low of $67.94 and a 1 year high of $143.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SODA. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new position in shares of Sodastream International in the third quarter worth approximately $136,613,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sodastream International in the third quarter worth approximately $81,556,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sodastream International in the third quarter worth approximately $57,245,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Sodastream International by 1,738.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 335,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,991,000 after buying an additional 317,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sodastream International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sodastream International

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, including CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and accessories for its products that are manufactured by third parties.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sodastream International (SODA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sodastream International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodastream International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.