Zacks: Analysts Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

KNX has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

KNX traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.69. 4,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,106. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $51.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.8% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

