Zacks: Analysts Expect Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Preferred Apartment Communities reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Apartment Communities.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.95 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

APTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 61.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $14.97 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. This is a boost from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

