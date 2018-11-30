Zacks: Analysts Expect Valvoline Inc (VVV) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Valvoline posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VVV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,501. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $25.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $52,588.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $31,930.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,500.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,698 shares of company stock valued at $95,350. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Valvoline by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

