Zacks: Analysts Set $23.00 Target Price for Tribune Publishing Co (TPCO)

Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $23.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tribune Publishing an industry rank of 70 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPCO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tribune Publishing in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tribune Publishing in the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tribune Publishing in the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 117,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,419. The company has a market capitalization of $513.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.69. Tribune Publishing has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Tribune Publishing had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $255.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tribune Publishing will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

