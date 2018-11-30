Zacks: Bovie Medical Corporation (BVX) Given $9.17 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Bovie Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:BVX) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bovie Medical’s rating score has declined by 33% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $9.17 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.09) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bovie Medical an industry rank of 102 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Bovie Medical in a research note on Friday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BVX traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,179. Bovie Medical has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $7.62.

About Bovie Medical

Bovie Medical Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets electrosurgical devices and technologies, and related medical products used in doctor's offices, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. The company provides electrosurgical products, including desiccators, generators, electrodes, electrosurgical pencils, and various ancillary disposable products used during surgical procedures in gynecology, urology, plastic surgery, dermatology, veterinary, and other surgical markets for the cutting and coagulation of tissue.

