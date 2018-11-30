Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banc of California Inc (BANC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) to post sales of $76.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.60 million. Banc of California posted sales of $79.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $309.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.70 million to $313.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $320.89 million, with estimates ranging from $311.38 million to $326.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.99 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 10.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

In other Banc of California news, CAO Michael Alan Smith purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,959 shares in the company, valued at $230,323.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,992,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,003,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,376,000 after purchasing an additional 422,637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 380,740 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 982,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,208,000 after purchasing an additional 374,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,794,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,819,000 after purchasing an additional 348,814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. 461,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,137. The company has a market cap of $884.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

