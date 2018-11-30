Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casa Systems Inc (CASA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Casa Systems reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Casa Systems had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 109.09%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Casa Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Casa Systems to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities set a $17.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

CASA stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 1,267.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 318,589 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 55.2% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 155,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 55,180 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the second quarter worth $15,563,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the second quarter worth $1,468,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the third quarter worth $5,592,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

