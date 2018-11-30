Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Opko Health Inc. (OPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $254.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce $254.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Opko Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $267.50 million and the lowest is $239.10 million. Opko Health reported sales of $193.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.04 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

OPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut Opko Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Opko Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Opko Health has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $55,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Opko Health by 74.3% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Opko Health by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 337,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Opko Health by 20.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Opko Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Opko Health by 6.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. 26.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

