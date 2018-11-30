Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.42 Million

Brokerages expect PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to report sales of $175.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $171.10 million to $183.87 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $134.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $682.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $679.70 million to $686.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $815.35 million, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $845.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.62 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGTI shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

PGT Innovations stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.27. 797,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,827. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other news, Director Richard D. Feintuch sold 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $105,460.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

