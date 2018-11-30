Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Switch Inc (SWCH) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Switch posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Switch had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Switch in a report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

SWCH opened at $7.90 on Friday. Switch has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

In related news, major shareholder Intel Capital Corp sold 1,727,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $18,968,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Switch by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,479,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,569 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Switch by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

