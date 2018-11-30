Zacks: Brokerages Expect ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ArQule’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). ArQule posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArQule will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ArQule.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $7.00 target price on ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ArQule presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.85.

ARQL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,359,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,218. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ArQule has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $378.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ArQule by 23.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArQule by 27.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArQule during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArQule by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ArQule during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

