Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Avon Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. Avon Products posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avon Products will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avon Products.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Avon Products had a net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVP. DA Davidson raised shares of Avon Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.75 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avon Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avon Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Avon Products by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,791,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 27,897 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avon Products by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 800,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avon Products by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Avon Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in shares of Avon Products by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avon Products stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 189,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,012. Avon Products has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $911.26 million, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

