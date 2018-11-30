Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corning Incorporated (GLW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Brokerages predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post $3.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the highest is $3.07 billion. Corning reported sales of $2.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $11.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 billion to $11.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Corning had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on Corning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of GLW opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. Corning has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

In other Corning news, SVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 12,577 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $395,798.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 30,667 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,109,532.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $1,987,242. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. FMR LLC increased its stake in Corning by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,683,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,369 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,100,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,192 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,875 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Corning by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,868,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,450,000 after acquiring an additional 986,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Corning by 455.7% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,179,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,628,000 after acquiring an additional 967,033 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. The company provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, LCD televisions, and other information display applications; optical fiber and cable and hardware and equipment products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

