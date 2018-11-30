Zacks: Brokerages Expect Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Forescout Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). Forescout Technologies reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Forescout Technologies.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.81% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSCT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.55.

In other news, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Decesare sold 10,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $274,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,102,602 shares of company stock valued at $40,026,147 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSCT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 67,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSCT stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Forescout Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -3.40.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

