Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.65 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on KTOS shares. BidaskClub cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 119.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $476,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 246.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 53,131 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 713,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 363,539 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.6% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 103,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 2.34. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.