Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.06. Pan American Silver reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.93 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. TD Securities set a $23.00 target price on Pan American Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on Pan American Silver and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,615,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,366,000 after buying an additional 137,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,465,000 after buying an additional 1,613,344 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.21. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $18.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

