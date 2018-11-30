Zacks: Exantas Capital Corp (XAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Exantas Capital’s rating score has improved by 12.5% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $12.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Exantas Capital an industry rank of 55 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Exantas Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Exantas Capital in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:XAN opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 90.57, a quick ratio of 90.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Exantas Capital has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Exantas Capital had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exantas Capital will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exantas Capital by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,857,000 after acquiring an additional 252,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exantas Capital by 73.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 85,622 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exantas Capital by 72.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 50,535 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exantas Capital by 11.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Exantas Capital by 56.0% during the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

