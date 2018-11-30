Zacks: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Federal Agricultural Mortgage an industry rank of 79 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 621.0% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 25,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 21,784 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter valued at $196,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.

