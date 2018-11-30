Zacks: Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harvest Capital Credit an industry rank of 150 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCAP. TheStreet lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.36. 18,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,563. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.06%.

In related news, insider Richard Paul Buckanavage sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $49,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,016.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,533 shares of company stock worth $310,001 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,350,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,714,000. Harvest Capital Credit comprises approximately 33.8% of Franklin Square Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. owned about 21.10% of Harvest Capital Credit at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

