Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allakos (ALLK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALLK. William Blair assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ALLK opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. Allakos has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $62.00.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Allakos in the third quarter valued at $107,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Allakos in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Allakos in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Allakos in the third quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allakos in the third quarter valued at $434,000. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

