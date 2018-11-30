Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Equity Commonwealth (EQC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equity Commonwealth from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Equity Commonwealth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered Equity Commonwealth from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Equity Commonwealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 63.60, a quick ratio of 63.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.17. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $32.66.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.78 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 104.48%. Research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,622,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,690,000 after buying an additional 2,214,889 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,105,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,822,000 after buying an additional 608,693 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,189,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,717,000 after buying an additional 419,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talara Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,889,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 13 properties and 6.3 million square feet.

