Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Navios Maritime (NM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is a seaborne shipping and logistics company engaged in the transport and transshipment of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal and grain. It operates in three segments: Drybulk Vessel Operations, Tanker Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Company also engages in operating ports and transfer station terminals and handles vessels, barges, and push boats, as well as operates upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navios Maritime presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of Navios Maritime stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.89.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $141.45 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Navios Maritime will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,224,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 313,100 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

