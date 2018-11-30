Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nordson (NDSN) to Sell

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Nordson's shares have underperformed the industry. Demand for dispense products for electronic end markets of the Advanced Technology Systems segment and cold materials products, serving automotive markets, are predicted to be lower going forward. Moreover, risks are surfacing from rising cost of sales and higher debt levels. We believe, if unchecked, higher costs and operating expenses will prove detrimental to the company's margins, and profitability. Also, a highly leveraged balance sheet can inflate the company's financial obligations and subsequently, hurt its profitability. Over the past 30 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings has remained unchanged for fiscal 2019.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Nordson has a 1-year low of $111.17 and a 1-year high of $151.84. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Nordson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,983 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.44, for a total transaction of $433,847.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,126.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth $115,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth $132,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth $201,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

