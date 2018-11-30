Zacks Investment Research Lowers INDIVIOR PLC/S (INVVY) to Sell

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

INVVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of INVVY stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $895.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.69. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $33.83.

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that INDIVIOR PLC/S will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INDIVIOR PLC/S Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, overdose rescue, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

