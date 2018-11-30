Zacks: Oncobiologics Inc (ONS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Oncobiologics Inc (NASDAQ:ONS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Oncobiologics an industry rank of 71 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Oncobiologics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Oncobiologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncobiologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oncobiologics Inc (NASDAQ:ONS) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Oncobiologics worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oncobiologics stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Oncobiologics has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.53.

Oncobiologics Company Profile

Oncobiologics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing complex biosimilar therapeutics in immunology and oncology disease areas. Its advanced product candidate is ONS-3010, an adalimumab biosimilar that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, which targets the tumor necrosis factor alpha.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncobiologics (ONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncobiologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncobiologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.