Zacks: Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (STXB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $24.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Spirit of Texas Bancshares an industry rank of 171 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STXB. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.30. 11,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $22.56.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 12.89%. Analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STXB. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Clover Partners L.P. raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clover Partners L.P. now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts, The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.