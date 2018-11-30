ZelCash (ZEL) Price Hits $0.0439 on Top Exchanges

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00001095 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. ZelCash has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $9,188.00 worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZelCash has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.02295243 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00496979 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00013868 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018458 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018323 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007673 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006789 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 45,455,150 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

