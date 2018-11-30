Zscaler Inc (ZS) Holdings Trimmed by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,238 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 17.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,179,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,998,000 after buying an additional 919,305 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 16.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,649,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,277,000 after buying an additional 231,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 33.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,735,000 after buying an additional 320,565 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 70.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 864,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after buying an additional 357,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 602.0% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 410,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after buying an additional 352,289 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $37.56 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -121.16.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $45.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $1,421,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 2,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $97,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,498 shares of company stock valued at $11,289,895. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

