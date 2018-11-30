Zscaler (ZS) Trading Up 6.6%

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)’s share price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.91 and last traded at $36.90. Approximately 1,315,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,369,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $45.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.65.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $1,421,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $202,470.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,228 shares of company stock worth $11,535,607. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $2,890,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,066,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Zscaler by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 80,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

