Zuora (ZUO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.96 million. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. Zuora has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Zuora alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zuora to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 344,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $8,878,872.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,238 shares of company stock worth $14,222,367 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,674,000 after buying an additional 100,818 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,742,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,901,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,122,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zuora (ZUO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/zuora-zuo-issues-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-03-eps.html.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.