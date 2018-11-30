Zuora (ZUO) Stock Price Down 7.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) fell 7.4% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $19.03. 3,638,341 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 1,377,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zuora from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Zuora from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. FBN Securities began coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zuora to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Zuora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Zuora news, major shareholder Robert Kagle sold 104,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $2,205,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 344,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $8,878,872.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,238 shares of company stock worth $14,222,367 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Zuora in the second quarter valued at about $49,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zuora by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,674,000 after purchasing an additional 100,818 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Zuora in the second quarter valued at about $28,742,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the third quarter valued at about $13,122,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 347.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 550,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 427,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Zuora Company Profile (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

