Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 35,870 Shares of Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,870 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Qorvo worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 2,381.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 216.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 123.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,433,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $167,188.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,558 shares of company stock worth $2,537,948 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QRVO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.37. 100,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $86.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $884.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

