Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 39,947 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 54.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,330,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 164,973 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $285,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 254.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 409,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $109,259.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.23.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. Analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

