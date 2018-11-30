Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,818 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $518,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $943,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. TD Securities set a $87.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

Shares of WCN stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $78.69. 2,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Waste Connections Inc has a one year low of $65.06 and a one year high of $81.36.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

