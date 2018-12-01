$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.14. Himax Technologies posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Cowen set a $7.00 price target on Himax Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Himax Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. 2,972,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -0.27. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 20.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

