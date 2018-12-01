$0.07 EPS Expected for Atlantic Power Corp (AT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) to report $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Power’s earnings. Atlantic Power posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Power will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlantic Power.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 184.49%. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AT. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,065,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 31,822 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 147,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 108,100 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,173 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 236,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,542. Atlantic Power has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $237.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Power (AT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.