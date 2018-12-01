$0.07 EPS Expected for Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pattern Energy Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is ($0.05). Pattern Energy Group reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pattern Energy Group.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $118.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.22 million. Pattern Energy Group had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Shares of Pattern Energy Group stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pattern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $22.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 889.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,600,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,757,000 after acquiring an additional 463,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,854,000 after acquiring an additional 23,235 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 116.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

