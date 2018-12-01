$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primo Water Co. (PRMW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. Primo Water posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Primo Water from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

In related news, Director Charles A. Norris sold 148,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $3,000,322.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,410.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Norris sold 43,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $857,781.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,282 shares in the company, valued at $84,526.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Primo Water by 1,225.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,000 after buying an additional 1,131,412 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 2,843,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,728,000 after buying an additional 930,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after buying an additional 524,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,926,000 after buying an additional 406,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Primo Water by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 251,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 425,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,138. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $562.61 million, a PE ratio of -51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

