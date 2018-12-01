$0.18 EPS Expected for Bancorp Inc (TBBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.90. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on TBBK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $559.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.98. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bancorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,258,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,842,000 after purchasing an additional 769,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 25.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,887,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 379,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after buying an additional 339,576 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 328,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,937,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and retirement accounts.

