$0.27 EPS Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.26. Rexford Industrial Realty reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $32.64 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $33.54. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.43 per share, with a total value of $50,467.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 107,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 30,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 83,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 168 properties with approximately 20.6 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

