$0.65 EPS Expected for Dana Inc (DAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) to post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. Dana reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

DAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised Dana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 13.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 2.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 153,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 54.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 21.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAN stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.88. Dana has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $35.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Dana’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

