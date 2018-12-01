$0.80 EPS Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $526.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

NYSE AMN traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $63.70. 587,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20.

In other news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 11,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $675,224.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,540.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $180,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

