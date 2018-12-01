-$0.94 EPS Expected for Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (SFE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) will report ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Safeguard Scientifics’ earnings. Safeguard Scientifics posted earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Safeguard Scientifics.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SFE opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

