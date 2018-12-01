11,314 Shares in NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,314 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in NetApp by 589.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in NetApp by 16,433.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $175,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $666,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,865.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,648 shares of company stock worth $7,605,603. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price target on shares of NetApp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

