11,679 Shares in CDW (CDW) Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 149.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CDW by 62.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the third quarter valued at $232,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,481,196.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616,742 shares in the company, valued at $54,809,861.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 6,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $532,901.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,364,687.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,252 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDW. ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $92.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. CDW has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $93.92.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 70.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.41%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/11679-shares-in-cdw-cdw-purchased-by-banco-santander-s-a.html.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.